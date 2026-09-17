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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is being given ‘targeted training sessions’ by Torino to get him up to speed.

The Brazilian shot-stopper was loaned out by Leeds to the Serie A side in the summer transfer window, a deal which included a loan fee and an option to buy.

Perri had a rocky opening to his time at Torino, committing a goalkeeping mistake against Fiorentina, though it ultimately did not matter as his side won the game.

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Torino boss Ignazio Abate has backed Perri and believes in his quality, but is clear the Leeds goalkeeper does need to improve.

The Serie A side are now working intently with Perri in a bid to get him up to speed and showing the form which convinced Leeds to splash the cash to sign him from Lyon.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino are holding ‘targeted training sessions’ with Perri, which have been designed specifically by the club’s goalkeeping coaches.

The aim is to help Perri with his ‘reaction times, greater speed and flexibility’, to lead to an upturn in form between the sticks.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Torino believe that for Perri ‘rust inevitably weighs on his shoulders’, amid the goalkeeper having spent much of last season sitting on the Leeds bench.

Leeds will be hoping that Perri can quickly improve and make an impact with Torino in order to convince the Italian side to trigger the option to buy clause included in the agreement.

At Leeds, the club’s new number 1, James Trafford, has made a massive impression early on and locked down the spot between the sticks.

Daniel Farke turned to Michael Zetterer as his backup, with the German’s arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt happening when Perri’s move to Torino went through.

Zetterer had a nightmare start to his Leeds career as he conceded six goals in a 6-3 EFL Cup loss away at Chelsea.

If Torino do not sign Perri on a permanent basis, the Brazilian will find himself back at Elland Road, where he would compete with Zetterer to provide cover for Trafford.