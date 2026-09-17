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Beto has praised the Everton fans, admitting a ‘wonderful relationship’ with them and insisting they appreciated the tireless work he put in on the pitch.

The 28-year-old brought the curtain down on a three-year stay on Merseyside with a deadline day return to Italy, joining Fiorentina on a contract running until 2030.

The Portuguese made 113 appearances for the Toffees during his time at the club, although his spell at the Hill Dickinson was far from a smooth one.

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Everton still pocketed around €17m from his move to Tuscany, but their failure to bring in a replacement added another layer of drama to deadline day and left David Moyes short.

The Merseyside outfit had been on the verge of bringing in Florian Balogun from Monaco, only for the striker himself to pull the plug on the proposed deal at the last minute.

Upon his arrival in Florence, Beto was quick to praise Fiorentina’s facilities as the best he has ever seen.

The Portuguese has featured three times for La Viola so far but is still waiting for his first goal in Fiorentina colours.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Reflecting on his relationship with the Everton supporters, Beto spoke warmly about the bond they developed, pointing out how the fans recognised the effort he consistently put in and making clear that none of it was lost on him during his time on Merseyside.

The striker also acknowledged that the time had come for both sides to go their separate ways, while once again expressing his affection and gratitude towards the Everton fans.

Beto was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Firenze Viola: “The Everton fans and I have a wonderful relationship.

“They liked my willingness to work hard, including doing the dirty work.

“I fought and ran everywhere, and they appreciated that.

“Whenever I scored, they were delighted.

“I left Everton because I felt it was the right time to move on, but I can only thank them with great affection.”

Fiorentina’s next assignment comes against Napoli on Sunday, their final fixture before the international break, as Beto will hope to make his mark.

Everton fans could be forgiven for wishing the club had held on to Beto for a little longer, given the failure to sign a replacement.

Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto, meanwhile, opened his Fiorentina account for the first time in Tuesday night’s Coppa Italia clash with Pisa.

Back at the Hill Dickinson, Thierno Barry remains David Moyes’ only recognised number nine, although the Frenchman has not found himself on the scoresheet in any of his last four appearances.