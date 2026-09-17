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Switzerland national team boss Murat Yakin has taken a swipe at Leeds United winger Noah Okafor after he made himself unavailable for the country.

The winger had a highly productive last season at Elland Road and played a key role in Leeds’ Premier League survival.

His impressive displays for the Whites earned him a spot in the Swiss squad for the summer’s World Cup, but the player made only one appearance for Yakin’ side coming off the bench against Algeria.

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Former Switzerland international Blerim Dzemaili was left baffled by Yakin’s decision to not use the Leeds winger more during the World Cup.

Last week the 26-year-old winger made a shocking statement through his social media announcing that he will not play under the 51-year-old Swiss tactician, which Leeds boss Daniel Farke admitted that Okafor told him beforehand.

Yakin, during the announcement of Switzerland’s squad for the upcoming international break, stated that he was not satisfied with Okafor’s defensive duties and added that although he is open to discussing if any player comes up with an issue, going public directly with the problem is not his style.

He also revealed that a lot of young players are ready to step into the shoes left vacant by Okafor and took a dig at him by adding that those young players do prioritise their personal agendas.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

‘I am all for a player speaking out about his performance and integrating into the team”, Yakin said at a press conference.

“I was not satisfied with his defensive performance. That is open to debate.

“It is an opportunity for new players.

“You can always discuss things with me, but going public – that is not my style.

“Anyone can earn their place through performance; that applies to everyone.

“We have young players in his position who are motivated.

“They do not put their own interests first.”

Okafor featured 26 times for Switzerland, scoring two goals in the process for them and now it remains to be seen whether the door for the national team will open for him in the future.

He was a standout performer in Leeds United’s win against Newcastle United on Monday, where he scored a goal in their 4-1 win and impressed former Whites defender Aidy White with his performance.

Yakin though took Switzerland to the quarter-finals at the World Cup, seeing his selection decisions justified in the process.