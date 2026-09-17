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Former Premier League star Chris Sutton suggested that Tottenham Hotspur fans will be wondering why the club allowed Luka Vuskovic’s departure to Brighton.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign with Hamburg last term, earning a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season, underlining the immense potential he possesses.

Upon the conclusion of the season, the Croatian returned to N17 amid considerable excitement at the prospect of finally seeing him pull on the Spurs shirt.

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However, the defender soon spoke about the importance of regular playing time for his development, leaving a question mark over whether Tottenham could offer him the minutes he needed.

As a result, when Brighton came knocking at the Lilywhites’ door to take Vuskovic to the Amex, Spurs were eventually persuaded to sanction his departure amid Jan Paul van Hecke arriving from the Seagulls.

Former Tottenham star Ramon Vega voiced his frustration at the time, revealing that the decision had unfolded much as he had predicted.

Vuskovic has quickly settled into life with the Seagulls, starting every game for them so far this season.

Club played for Hajduk Split Radomiak Radom Westerlo Hamburg Brighton Clubs Luka Vuskovic has played for

The Croatian once again showcased those qualities on Wednesday night, playing his part as Brighton fought back to knock Manchester United out of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford.

Assessing the game, Sutton did not shy away from praising the qualities Brighton showcased on the pitch.

He also singled out Vuskovic’s display, pointing out that Spurs fans will be left in disbelief at Tottenham’s decision to let the centre-back leave.

Sutton wrote on X: “Brighton are the team Manchester United should want to be.

“Worrying times for Michael Carrick.

“Brighton were a team. United were a rabble…Pascal Gross outstanding.

“Spurs fans must be wondering why they sold Vuskovic.

“What a player he looks.”

Tottenham are understood to have retained matching rights and a sell-on clause as part of the agreement that took Vuskovic to Brighton, with the terms potentially giving them a route back into the player’s future.

Whether they ultimately look to make use of those provisions remains to be seen.

For now, the Croatian’s focus will be on sustaining his momentum and further enhancing his growing reputation at the Amex.

The north London outfit are already facing scrutiny over the summer departure of another promising talent, Will Lankshear, who has also made a swift impact at Middlesbrough.