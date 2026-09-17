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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic was involved in convincing Vasilije Adzic to make the loan switch to Sassuolo, assuring him he ‘won’t go wrong’ with the Neroverdi.

Muharemovic has emerged as one of Leeds’ most eye-catching summer additions, starting all four of their Premier League games and registering an assist as the Whites currently sit third in the table.

The 23-year-old arrived at Elland Road following a solid spell with Sassuolo, initially on loan before making the move permanent, where he made more than 60 appearances and chipped in with four goals from central defence.

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Before his time with the Emilia-Romagna club, Muharemovic featured for Juventus Next Gen, with Adzic also at the Turin club during the same period.

Adzic revealed that he sought advice from the Bosnian defender before making the move to Sassuolo, with the pair already familiar with each other from their time together at Juventus.

He recalled that they had trained with the first team during pre-season at Juventus and shared a room for a month, with that time helping to forge a close friendship between them.

The Montenegro international added that the Leeds defender encouraged him to join Sassuolo, assuring him that he would not go wrong with the move.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Adzic told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Before I arrived, I asked Locatelli and Muharemovic for advice.

“When I joined Juve, Tarik and I trained with the first team; we were roommates for a month.

“He’s a great friend of mine and, when it came to Sassuolo, he told me: ‘Go on, you won’t go wrong’.”

The 20-year-old will have little reason to question Muharemovic’s advice given the impressive start he has made at Sassuolo, registering three goals and an assist in his first five matches.

Muharemovic, meanwhile, has already made a name for himself in Yorkshire since his July arrival, with the Leeds defender recently dubbed a colossus following the Whites’ win over Newcastle United.

Daniel Farke’s side will next face Crystal Palace at Elland Road this Sunday, with Muharemovic expected to retain his place in the starting lineup once again.