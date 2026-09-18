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Former Italy and Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi feels that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Pape Matar Sarr looked rusty in the Bianconeri’s Europa League game and did little of note.

Tottenham strengthened their engine room with the signings of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, leaving the door open for Sarr to move on.

The 24-year-old joined Serie A giants Juventus on a season-long loan deal, and he was praised for stepping ‘out of his comfort zone’.

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Juventus started their Europa League campaign with a dominant 5- 0 win over Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen, and Sarr played the full 90 minutes.

However, Marocchi claimed that Sarr looked a bit rusty, apart from his involvement in Juventus’ second goal, which was scored by winger Kerim Alajbegovic.

The former Italy and Juventus midfielder praised former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz for his performance in the middle of the park, as he was always available to help his team-mates during the match.

Marocchi told Italian outlet Sky Italia (via Tutto Juve): “Sarr looked a bit rusty to me.

Loanee On loan from Kamil Grabara Wolfsburg Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Nick Woltemade Newcastle United Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham Hotspur Juventus loan stars

“Thank goodness Douglas Luiz played well as the playmaker, the one who goes and helps all his team-mates.

“In my opinion, the Brazilian had a really good game.

“Sarr made that pass for Alajbegovic’s goal and little else.”

This term, Sarr has only made two appearances for the Old Lady so far, clocking 109 minutes, with the Senegalese needing time to recovery from an injury niggle.

Despite not yet convincing Marocchi, former Bianconeri star Mohamed Sissoko believes Sarr will surprise everyone and has full confidence that the Spurs loanee will succeed in Turin.

The 24-year-old could see his move to Juventus become permanent if he plays more than 50 per cent of the Old Lady’s games, with a fee already set at €27m.

The agreement gives Juventus some wiggle room to play Sarr and still avoid being compelled to trigger the obligation to buy clause.

Juventus are next in action on Sunday when they face Atalanta in Serie A and all eyes will be on whether Sarr features.