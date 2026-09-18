Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that comparing Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Harry Kane would be unfair, given the Bayern Munich striker’s pedigree and standing in the game.

The 29-year-old emerged as Leeds’ leading scorer during his debut campaign at Elland Road last term, raising his stock in the process.

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford subsequently backed Calvert-Lewin to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, Calvert-Lewin was ultimately overlooked, with the striker missing out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

That setback has done little to diminish his focus, as the the striker has continued to flourish with the Whites this season.

He has already found the net four times in six appearances, finally forcing his way into Tuchel’s plans as Calvert-Lewin earned a place in England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Asked about England’s squad selection, Farke stressed that drawing comparisons between Calvert-Lewin and Kane would be unfair, given the Bayern Munich star’s remarkable achievements and standing among the game’s elite.

Attacker Kane Calvert-Lewin Eze Gordon Ngumoha Rashford Rogers Saka Forwards in latest England squad

The Leeds boss nevertheless underlined Calvert-Lewin’s own strengths and consistency, stressing that the striker’s strong displays have earned him all the plaudits and that he fully deserves to continue shining.

Asked whether Calvert-Lewin can give Tuchel a selection dilemma, Farke said at a press conference: “That’s up to Thomas to decide; Harry Kane has all the chances to win the Ballon d’Or, he is scoring goals for fun for Bayern Munich, has won all the titles.

“So, for each and every striker, it would be a bit unfair comparison to what Harry is doing.

“I think he is one of the outstanding world-class players; there is no doubt about that.

“But Dominic has his strengths and has also shown his consistency in performances.

“And for all the players, if you show performances with consistency, then you have all the rights to be in the spotlight – for that, Dominic fully deserves it, and there is all the chance in the future to shine bright.”

England face Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic twice in their upcoming Nations League fixtures, with the Three Lions set to return to action for the first time since the World Cup.

Kane remains England’s established first-choice striker, so whether Calvert-Lewin can force his way into the starting eleven remains to be seen.

The Leeds striker, however, will be eager to make his presence felt whenever the opportunity comes his way.

Before the international break, the Whites have one final assignment as they welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road on Sunday, with Farke hoping Calvert-Lewin can once again make his presence felt in front of goal.