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Torino boss Ignazio Abate is continuing to back Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri and has hit back at criticism of the goalkeeper which he feels go beyond what is normal.

The Brazilian custodian was brought in as the number one choice between the sticks at Elland Road and he got off to a bright start as well.

However, his performances dropped off as the campaign went on, and the Whites completely revamped their goalkeeper department this summer.

James Trafford and Michael Zetterer’s arrivals saw Perri become surplus to requirements and he joined Torino on loan.

The Turin side have an option to buy the 28-year-old, who started his loan spell in Italy with a howler against Fiorentina, a game which the Toro were able to win eventually.

Abate backed Perri after his mistake, stressing that his team-mates embraced him and comforted him.

The Whites’ on-loan goalkeeper is doing targeted training sessions after a tough start to help him prepare physically and mentally.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

However, his performances are under heavy scrutiny and Abate made it clear that he is not happy with some things he has read about Perri, which he feels go beyond normal criticism.

The Torino boss believes the Leeds star knows how to avoid outside noise, but added that the Brazilian needs time to adjust to a new country and team.

“I’ve read things about him that I didn’t like”, Abate was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Toro News about Perri.

“The lad knows he has to ignore them, and I expect the same from him; I’m a tough one myself.

“Criticism is one thing, but these comments are quite another.

“Especially when they’re directed at a lad who’s arriving in a new environment, with new demands, and who hasn’t settled in yet… It’s not easy.

“It’s at times like these that I give my lads a hug; they deserve trust and encouragement.”

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has conceded four goals in his three games so far at Torino, while losing two of them.

Toro next face Bologna in a Serie A clash at the Renato Dall’Ara and it remains to be seen whether Perri will be able to put in a good performance ahead of the international break.