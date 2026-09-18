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Journalist Tom English has dubbed Celtic a ‘lazy team’ and pointed out that they have fallen off a cliff in regard to their past standards.

Celtic missed out on a spot in the Champions League after succumbing to a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of LASK Linz, which was labelled as being a result of their lack of squad depth.

In the dying days of the summer window, Martin O’Neill’s side were very active in the market to bring in a host of new faces, but their recent performances have failed to justify their spending in the window with English changing his view on the title race.

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Following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers last weekend, they suffered another disappointment at home against Ferencvaros on Thursday night in their Europa League opening game, which ended in a 3-1 loss.

The Hungarian side took an early lead with Liam Scales’ own goal in the 20th minute and Mika Baur brought them to level terms, but O’Neill saw his team again trailing 2-1 just before half-time.

Soon after half-time, Ferencvaros made the scoreline 3-1 and despite having the home support behind them, the Bhoys failed to make a comeback in the game, which Pat Bonner thinks showed the lack of a plan B.

English is of the view that defence is not the only area where the Hoops are struggling, as he believes that the midfield and wide players are not getting their job done.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

He pointed out that Celtic in the past used to be a team with high energy and high pressing abilities, but now their standards have fallen as the Bhoys have turned into a lazy side.

“In three of the biggest games [Lask, Rangers and Ferencvaros] they have played this season, they have conceded five, three and three [goals]”, English said on the Scottish Football Podcast (5:50).

“You are not winning any football matches if you’ve got that kind of weakness and it’s not all on the defence; it’s in the middle of the park, it’s out wide where fellas are not tracking runners.

“This used to be a team that worked extremely hard, with high press, high energy and high intensity in your face.

“They have fallen off a cliff as regards that kind of ability, that kind of desire and I just think they look like a fairly lazy team right now.”

English also added that Celtic are looking like a poorly coached side amid doubts whether O’Neill will be able to dig his team out of the big hole they are in.

Celtic will have to quickly regroup themselves following the Ferencvaros defeat as they are set to face Rangers at home on Sunday.

Now all eyes will be on the veteran manager to see how he will set up his team on Sunday after tasting back-to-back defeats.