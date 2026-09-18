Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Pat Bonner has insisted that the Bhoys do not have a plan B under Martin O’Neill following their Europa League defeat to Ferencvaros, where they were ‘devoid of ideas’.

The Scottish champions welcomed Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros to Parkhead to kick off their Europa League league phase campaign, and the visitors ran out 3-1 victors.

Celtic found themselves 2-1 down at the break and despite Kasper Hogh being brought on, there was no way back and they even conceded again.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

O’Neill’s side have now suffered back-to-back defeats, first at the hands of Rangers and now against Ferencvaros, and in the wake of Thursday night’s loss were even dubbed a like ‘a very poorly coached’ side.

Bonner believes that Celtic were consistently giving the ball away and had a real lack of ideas when it came to how to approach Ferencvaros.

The former Celtic custodian insisted that the Bhoys do not have a plan B and things at the club will need to change as the current crop of players are unable to deliver what O’Neill wants on the pitch.

Bonner said on BBC Sportsound: “It was very hard to get excited when you see people giving the ball away needlessly.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

“They were devoid of ideas.

“Celtic want to build the game from the back, through the midfield and then get into an attacking situation higher up the pitch.

“But when you can’t do that, they don’t have another plan of action.

“It keeps breaking down, and then everybody becomes frustrated.

“And then the goals don’t help.

“Unless something drastically changes, with the players that they have on the pitch, I don’t think they can play that way.”

Celtic did back O’Neill in the transfer market over the course of the summer, with real money spent, and the scrutiny may soon come onto the recruitment team at Parkhead.

O’Neill has several pressing selection decisions to make for the weekend clash with Rangers, including whether Viljami Sinisalo or Sam Johnstone should start in goal.

Celtic are still unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, but the Bhoys have been advised not to include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the starting eleven on Sunday against Rangers.