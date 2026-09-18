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Nottingham Forest talent Josh Powell insists that getting game time on loan at Northampton Town is down to himself and stressed that he can operate in different positions.

Powell has grown through the ranks of Nottingham Forest’s youth academy, but he is yet to make his debut for the senior team and remains a work in progress.

The 21-year-old spent last season on two separate loan spells, first at Colchester United and then at Fleetwood Town.

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The left-back has joined League Two side Northampton on a season-long loan in search of regular game time and to speed up his development.

Powell has been an unused substitute so far at Northampton, but he feels he needs to keep pushing James Maxwell, and the opportunity will arrive for him to clock up minutes with the first team.

He praised Maxwell, but he believes that there are cup games where he could get valuable minutes and stressed that much of it is then down to himself and making the most of the chances.

Powell said during a press conference (1:52): “Of course, I want to play football; everyone does here, but Maxi [James Maxwell] is a good player.

Loanee On loan from Zach Jeacock Lincoln City Logan Briggs Leicester City Josh Powell Nottingham Forest Sam Chambers Leeds United Northampton Town’s loanees

“And I kind of knew the situation [when] coming in, and it is important that I keep pushing him and he pushes me, so we’re both improving.

“There are cup games; there are different opportunities to get minutes.

“Then it will be about me taking my opportunity.

“So, it is down to me really, not anyone else.”

Currently, Northampton boss Chris Hogg’s first-choice left-back is Maxwell, and when asked about playing as a left-back or a left-sided centre-back in a three-man defence, Powell responded that he is a versatile player who can adapt to the manager’s needs.

“I would say I’m quite versatile, and I can adapt my game to different things, depending on what the manager wants.

“I could play both positions [as a left-back and as a left-sided centre-back].

“So, I feel there is definitely going to be opportunities across the season for me to have an impact.”

Last term, Powell made 27 League Two appearances, while playing for Colchester and Fleetwood, and also provided one assist in the process.

Northampton are due to lock horns with Rotherham United next, and the 21-year-old will hope to get a few minutes, given he has been on the bench in the last three league fixtures.