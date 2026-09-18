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Harvey Elliott swapped Liverpool for Valencia this summer, looking to turn the page on a disastrous loan stint at Villa Park, which saw him spend most of his time out of the team. Given the Aston Villa stint, picking the right destination was key, but there are already signs that Valencia may not have been the best side in La Liga for Elliott.

The move was intended to give the Liverpool midfielder regular first-team football in Spain, but he is yet to make a start for the La Liga side, who are struggling. His situation has become more complicated following the departure of Carlos Corberan, who had been central to the decision to bring Elliott to the Mestalla, and Liverpool might have got the loan destination wrong.

For a player whose strengths are built around creativity, combination play and finding space between the lines, there are other La Liga environments that could arguably have offered a more natural fit and who Liverpool could look at if Elliott’s loan was ended early in January.

Inside Futbol take a look at five La Liga clubs who could have better suited Elliott.

1. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have been known to use a narrow midfield structure with players like David Silva operating between the lines to attack the opponent’s goal.

Elliott could have occupied a similar creative role, either as an advanced midfielder or by starting from the right and moving into the half-space. Takefusa Kubo already provides a left-footed threat from that side, but Elliott’s tendency to come inside could have given Sociedad another player capable of combining centrally rather than simply providing width.

With Pellegrino Matarazzo in charge and other creative midfielders such as Luka Sucic in the squad, Real Sociedad can rotate their options while easing the workload and creating opportunities for Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Spanish side are also competing in the Europa League this season after winning the Copa del Rey, giving Elliott the chance to play at a higher level of European competition than Valencia can currently offer.

2. Real Betis

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has built a team in which technically gifted attacking midfielders are given freedom to move into central areas, and Isco is the obvious comparison. Pellegrini likes a creative attacking midfielder to operate between wingers Antony and Abde Ezzalouli.

The current side can move from a nominal 4-2-3-1 into a more aggressive attacking structure, with full-backs providing width while the attacking midfielders move inside.

Elliott could have occupied a similar role to Isco, either as a No.10 or an inverted right-sided creator, while offering Pellegrini another source of goals and assists.

The environment also matters. Pellegrini has provided Betis with managerial continuity, while Isco has demonstrated how a technically gifted creator can thrive under him. The presence of established attacking players like Giovani Lo Celso would also mean Elliott would not have to carry the entire creative burden himself.

3. Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo could have offered Elliott a clear opportunity to develop into a key creative player. The Spanish side have long relied on former Liverpool man Iago Aspas, who has regularly operated between the right flank and central attacking areas.

With Aspas now 39, Elliott could have provided a natural long-term option on the right, using his left foot to cut inside and create chances.

Celta’s usual 3-4-3 system could also have allowed him to work alongside central midfielders Illaix Moriba and Miguel Roman, while supplying attacking players such as Aspas, Williot Swedberg and Cohaib Driouech. The latter joined Celta after his proposed move to Scottish side Rangers fell through.

4. Sevilla

Sevilla would have offered Elliott a different opportunity: becoming an important player rather than simply another option in a crowded squad.

Sevilla, who usually favour a 4-2-3-1 structure, could have given Elliott a natural position as the attacking midfielder or allowed him to start on the right and move inside.

That freedom would have suited his ability to link midfield and attack. Elliott is at his best when he can receive the ball facing forward, combine with team-mates and look for runners rather than simply staying wide.

5. Villarreal

Villarreal could have offered Elliott a particularly interesting combination of attacking football and tactical development. The club recently appointed Inigo Perez on a three-year contract through 2029, giving him a long-term mandate to establish his ideas.

Perez’s teams have generally looked to progress the ball through combinations and positional rotations, which would suit Elliott’s preference for receiving in pockets rather than playing as a conventional touchline winger.

While Villarreal currently operate in a 4-4-2 structure, Elliott could have operated as a right-sided interior, drifting into central areas and using his left foot to connect midfield with the forwards. That would also allow Villarreal to retain their verticality.

Verdict

Elliott’s situation at Valencia has changed considerably since his arrival, with Corberan’s dismissal leaving him under a new interim coach early into his loan.

Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Sevilla, Villarreal and Celta Vigo would each have offered a clearer route for his particular qualities to influence games, and questions could be asked about whether Liverpool made the right decision in agreeing to the Valencia move.

The next few months at Valencia could now be important in determining whether Elliott can adapt to the changing environment and make the loan work.

Liverpool may want to find another destination in January if he is used to little effect at Valencia, as another poor loan stint would bring his value down further.