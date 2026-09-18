Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel has revealed that Sunderland star Thomas Meunier is not ready to give up on his international ambitions, despite the new Red Devils boss making it clear that he is exploring other options.

The 35-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light during the summer window on a free transfer, adding experience to Regis Le Bris’ options at right-back.

Meunier has so far enjoyed regular involvement for the Black Cats, accumulating 368 minutes across six appearances while also registering an assist.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

His international prospects, however, have suffered a setback after he was omitted from Belgium’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The omission comes under Van Bommel, who only took charge of the Red Devils last month as the successor to Rudi Garcia.

Explaining his thinking behind the squad selection, Van Bommel made clear that the international door remains open for Meunier, although he is presently turning his attention towards alternative options.

The Belgium boss also revealed that Meunier does not share that assessment, with the defender still believing he can make a valuable contribution to the national team, a mentality Van Bommel appreciates.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Van Bommel was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Sporza: “I didn’t tell him it was over, but at the moment I’m counting on other players.

“That’s a simple explanation. Meunier didn’t agree with it.

“He said: ‘I’ll still become an important player.’

“I thought it was great that he said that.”

Meunier boasts a wealth of international experience, having collected 83 caps for Belgium and represented his country at three World Cups, including the tournament held this summer.

The right-back will now be intent on sustaining his prominence at the Stadium of Light, with a continued run of strong performances potentially forcing his way into Van Bommel’s thinking for future international squads.

Belgium have further Nations League fixtures scheduled for November, meaning Meunier will not have to wait long for another opportunity to strengthen his case for a recall.

Meanwhile, Abdoullah Ba recently earned his first call-up to the Mauritania national team despite remaining outside Le Bris’ plans.