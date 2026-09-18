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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that former Tottenham Hotspur forward Will Lankshear gives Middlesbrough a stronger option in the frontline than Morgan Whittaker, who featured for the club last season.

Boro allowed Whittaker to join MLS side Colorado Rapids in the summer in a deal worth around £7.9m.

Looking to bolster their attack, Tottenham academy product Lankshear arrived after impressing during a loan spell with Oxford United last season, where he registered 16 goal involvements.

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He has hit the ground running this term, already finding the net eight times in ten matches, including six goals in the Championship, which puts him second on the scoring charts behind Southampton striker Cyle Larin.

Parkin has backed Lankshear as an upgrade on Whittaker, describing the latter as a modern-day Championship maverick whose languid style and willingness to try things can make his performances particularly noticeable.

He added that Whittaker’s struggles are especially apparent when he is not having a good game, likening it to Roy Keane’s criticism of John McGinn, who the former Manchester United midfielder said can look like a ‘pub player’ on his off days.

When asked if Lankshear is an upgrade on the 25-year-old, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show (18:02): “Yes, yes, I think so.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024-2026 West Brom (loan) 2025 Oxford United (loan) 2025-2026 Middlesbrough 2026- Lankshear’s career history

“I just think Whittaker, for me, is like a modern-day Championship maverick, like, infuriating, infuriating.

“And when he’s not having a good game, it’s a bit Roy Keane having a rant about John McGinn here.

“When he’s not having a good game, it’s really apparent because he’s got a languid style, he tries things.”

Tottenham are languishing in 17th in the Premier League, still without a goal or a win, and the decision to part ways with Lankshear may now look like a frustrating one, having already drawn criticism from one journalist.

Another journalist went as far as to admit he was staggered by the decision and backed the Middlesbrough star to reach the 20-goal mark this season.

Spurs do, however, hold ‘matching rights’ on Lankshear in the future, along with a sell-on clause, which could make a return to N17 easier to arrange if they decide to bring him back.