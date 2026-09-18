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West Brom captain George Campbell has hailed the derby clash against Wolves as a rivalry set to be unlike anything he has experienced before.

Cesar Peixoto’s side are set to welcome the Baggies to Molineux in Sunday’s Championship showdown between the two rivals.

West Brom head into the derby on the back of a four-game unbeaten run and will be determined to have preserved that momentum when they depart Molineux on Sunday.

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Wolves, meanwhile, have won just once across their last four games in all competitions, with their latest setback coming against Everton on Wednesday night as they bowed out of the EFL Cup.

To complicate matters further ahead of Sunday’s contest, it has already been revealed that striker Raul Jimenez will miss the derby after suffering a knee injury at the Hill Dickinson.

Jimenez scored the winner for Wolves against Sheffield United at the weekend, making his absence a significant blow for Peixoto to contend with.

Now discussing the derby at Molineux, Campbell highlighted that the rivalry surpasses anything he experienced during his time in the MLS where he turned out for Atlanta United and Montreal, while underlining the significance the fixture holds for the supporters.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The West Brom captain also acknowledged the intensity attached to the occasion, stressing that it is a game every player will want to take part in.

Campbell told BBC Radio WM: “I think the closest game in the MLS will be the furthest one here.

“In terms of the rivalry of it, respectfully to Montreal, it won’t come close to this one.

“It means a lot to the fans.

“It’s a special game and everyone wants to play.”

Former Championship striker Cameron Jerome recently pointed to the attacking talent available to Wolves.

However, the Old Gold have won just one of their last eight league meetings with West Brom, with that victory coming 15 years ago.

Wolves will nevertheless be looking to head into the international break on a high, with victory on Sunday giving them the chance to draw level with the Baggies in the Championship table, amid expectations of an instant return to the Premier League.