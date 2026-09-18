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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes that Crystal Palace not winning against Everton was a ‘joke’ and is of the view they are stronger than last season.

This Sunday, at Elland Road, the Whites will face Crystal Palace, who are coming off a 4-0 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa League.

Leeds United are currently unbeaten in the Premier League with two wins and two draws in four games, while Crystal Palace only have one win.

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Farke has established Leeds United as tough opposition, and former Whites star Aidy White has urged the club to make sure he signs a new contract.

Ahead of the weekend clash against Crystal Palace, Farke has praised the Eagles for their summer business, stressing they are even stronger than the last campaign.

The German manager said that if Crystal Palace’s performances are taken into consideration, their loss to Everton was a joke.

He also believes that Pierre Sage’s side could have easily put more points on the board and then would have the same hype around them as Leeds United.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Farke said in a press conference (11:00): “I would say they did many, many good business in the transfer market in the summer; I think they are even stronger than last season.

“So far in Europe, flawless; so far in the League Cup, flawless.

“If you rate their Premier League season, they are on three points, but if you go a bit into their performances, it is a joke they didn’t win away at Everton.

“They have missed so many chances; they hit the post so often – normally they should have won the game.

“Also, in the last game against Ipswich, they got a red card very early in the game and lost it more or less in the last stages.

“It would have been easily that they were on seven or nine points, it would be the same hype around us, for example.

“So, I am very, very respectful on them and I am sure they will play a really good season.”

Crystal Palace have been unable to replicate their strong performances in the EFL Cup and the Europa League so far in the Premier League.

Moreover, manager Sage will not be able to rely on defender Axel Disasi, who was sent off against Ipswich Town last weekend.