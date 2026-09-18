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Newcastle United goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, who has been recovering from an ankle injury, has been spotted in training in a sign he could be set for a return to the matchday squad soon.

The 20-year-old attracted attention in the transfer market following his impressive performances with French outfit Reims, with Newcastle identifying him as a hugely promising prospect.

The young goalkeeper made 34 Ligue 2 appearances last term, keeping 15 clean sheets.

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Jaouen attracted interest from Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Magpies were eventually able to secure his services.

Newcastle signed the Frenchman for €28.5m, with the goalkeeper putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Premier League outfit.

The shot-stopper is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Magpies, with his only start coming in the EFL Cup clash against West Brom, where Newcastle secured a 3-2 victory.

Jaouen suffered an ankle injury during training earlier this month and has since been working to regain his fitness.

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Now, the French goalkeeper has been spotted training at Newcastle’s training ground, in a sign that he is firmly on the way back.

Newcastle are set to face Hull City in the Premier League next and the shot-stopper could be in contention to return to the matchday squad soon.

That would be bad news for Nick Pope as it would likely see him drop out of the squad, with Lukas Hornicek established between the sticks.

Matthias Jaissle will be hoping that his side can secure all three points against Hull City as they look to climb higher up the league table.

Also in the goalkeeping department, Newcastle’s Odysseas Vlachodimos, has praised Sevilla’s close-knit group, calling the squad ‘a family’, who are performing well every day in training.