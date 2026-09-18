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Former Torino goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino is of the view that Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri needed experienced goalkeeper Alberto Paleari in the squad to help him with the transition.

Torino saw their experienced goalkeeper Paleari depart on a free transfer this summer and they sold Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to Napoli and brought in Perri from Leeds on loan.

Perri, in his league debut against Fiorentina, conceded an embarrassing goal by letting a ball slip under his hands, but luckily for him, Torino came out 2-1 winners in that game.

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Torino boss Ignazio Abate revealed that the Granata players stood behind the Brazilian after his howler against La Viola, but following the defeat against Roma, the manager admitted that Perri needs to improve.

The 28-year-old Leeds star is working with the Turin outfit’s goalkeeping staff with targeted training sessions on reaction times, speed and flexibility which he will be hoping to benefit from in the upcoming games.

Sorrentino stressed that although the Leeds loanee looks a good player on paper, he has not been impressed with Perri’s outings so far.

“On paper he is a good player; let us hope he shows what he is made of, but I really have not liked what I’ve seen so far”, Sorrentino told Italian daily La Stampa (via Tutto Mercato Web).

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Torino also brought in young Diego Mascardi this summer and Sorrentino stated that he would have preferred an Italian first-choice goalkeeper instead of Perri to help the young backup shot-stopper.

Sorrentino also thinks that Torino should have kept Paleari, as having the experienced Italian goalkeeper could have been beneficial for Perri in his transitional year.

“If the idea was to protect the lad, I would have picked a fellow Italian as first-choice goalkeeper”, he added.

“Perhaps that is exactly what Perri needs right now.

“For a transitional year, I would have kept Paleari; in the end, he did his bit.”

Leeds will want Perri to do well during his loan spell for Torino to convince the Serie A side to make his move permanent.

The Whites signed James Trafford from Manchester City this summer and brought in Michael Zetterer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee in the region of €5m as backup.