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Former top flight star Tam McManus is far from convinced by Celtic new boy Haissem Hassan, questioning the winger’s desire to track back and contribute defensively.

The Glasgow giants endured a frustrating 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros in their Europa League league phase opener at Celtic Park on Thursday night.

Following the setback, criticism of Martin O’Neill’s side has come from several quarters, with one journalist going as far as describing the Bhoys as a ‘lazy team’ right now.

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Celtic legend Pat Bonner, meanwhile, insisted the Bhoys’ failure to have a Plan B ultimately proved costly in the defeat.

Hassan started on the right wing against Ferencvaros, but saw his night brought to an early close in the 57th minute after a poor outing.

McManus was unimpressed by what he saw from the winger on Thursday night, suggesting Hassan’s display may have offered an explanation for his omission from Celtic’s starting eleven against Rangers at the weekend.

He also pointed to Hassan’s lack of support for defender Colby Donovan on the right flank, while calling out the Egyptian’s reluctance to track back.

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McManus wrote on X: “Probably seeing tonight why Hassan didn’t start v Rangers, not too keen in going the other way to defend.

“Giving no help whatsoever to Donovan down that side.”

Hassan arrived at Parkhead during the summer window after choosing Celtic over a host of suitors, including a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, as he opted to pursue his ambitions in the Bhoys’ colours.

His life in Glasgow, however, has yet to truly take flight, with the winger still searching for his first goal after featuring eight times for the Hoops.

The Bhoys are set to welcome Rangers to Celtic Park on Sunday for a Scottish Premiership clash.

Whether Hassan will retain his place remains unclear, but should he feature, the winger will be keen to silence his critics on the pitch.

Meanwhile, former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant has already backed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be handed a starting role against the Gers.