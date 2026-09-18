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Former Fiorentina striker Carmine Esposito has likened Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto to Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne, highlighting the similarities between the two players.

Last season, Gnonto played just 867 minutes for Leeds, falling down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, which ultimately led to his move away from Yorkshire this summer.

The Italian winger joined Fiorentina in September, initially on loan with an option to buy included in the deal, a decision that left Farke with a tear in his eye.

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So far, Gnonto has featured in just three games for La Viola but has already opened his account, scoring against Pisa in the Coppa Italia to fire Fiorentina into the round of 16.

Despite not yet starting a league match, the 22-year-old has been backed to make an impact against tiring defences, giving Paolo Vanoli another dimension in attack.

Esposito highlighted the threat posed by Fiorentina’s wide players when they are in form, pointing to their ability to beat defenders and create numerical advantages on the wings.

He singled out Gnonto for particular praise, comparing the Italian winger to Insigne because of his low centre of gravity and ability to get past opponents, while backing him to make a strong impact.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Esposito said on Radio Firenze Viola: “These are four players who, when they’re in good form, can beat their man and create numerical advantages on the wings.

“Gnonto, for example, reminds me a bit of Insigne because of his low centre of gravity and his ability to get past opponents.

“He could do very well.”

Esposito’s assessment offers a stark contrast to that of former manager Antonio Bongiorni, who previously insisted that Gnonto is not a phenomenon.

In Florence, Gnonto has Cher Ndour alongside him in attack, with the pair even placing a bet on who can score more, with the Whites loan star recently joking that he does not expect to lose it.

Back in the Premier League, Leeds have yet to feel Gnonto’s absence, remaining unbeaten after four matches and sitting in the top four.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have won just once and sit 15th, leaving them hoping for a more positive run of results to avoid another relegation scare like last season.