Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Derby County defender Eiran Cashin has admitted that Pride Park still ‘feels like home’ after returning to his boyhood club on loan from Brighton.

Cashin joined Derby’s youth system in the 2018/19 season and after progressing through the club’s academy, he established himself as a first-team regular.

In 2025, he left Pride Park to sign for Premier League club Brighton for a deal worth approximately £9m, with much expected of the defender on the south coast.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, the move to the Seagulls has not gone according to plan, as he was sent out on loan first to Birmingham City and then to Blackburn Rovers.

The 24-year-old has returned to Pride Park this campaign on a season-long loan deal and explained that Derby still ‘feels like home’ to him.

The centre-back said that there is something magical about Pride Park and he feels honoured to wear the Derby jersey.

Cashin said to BBC East Midlands Today: “There is something special about being at Pride Park; it’s the best feeling.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“It feels like home, to be honest.

“I feel so proud to put the shirt on.”

Cashin made 144 Derby appearances in all competitions, contributing to eight goals, before his move to Brighton to play in the Premier League.

This term, Cashin has featured twice for Derby so far in the Championship.

In seven Championship games so far, the Rams have only registered one win and one draw under manager John Eustace.

They were also knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round after a 2-1 defeat to fellow Championship side Lincoln City in August.

This weekend, Derby will lock horns with Burnley and will want to end their three-game losing streak in the Championship to get back to winning ways.