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Falkirk boss John McGlynn has lauded Derby County loanee Owen Eames for his composure, while also revealing the squad quickly started to discuss him due to the impact he has made early doors.

The 19-year-old made the switch to the Bairns on deadline day in search of regular first-team football, with the move designed to accelerate his development through senior exposure.

The Englishman was handed an immediate starting berth on his Falkirk debut against Dundee United, with his display earning him the ‘buzz bomb’ tag from McGlynn.

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Eames retained his place in the starting eleven for Tuesday night’s meeting with Hearts and further underlined his value, scoring the winner in the 68th minute as Falkirk secured a 2-1 victory.

Although naturally an attacking midfielder, Eames has operated on the left wing in both of his appearances so far, a switch that has done little to prevent him from settling into his new surroundings.

McGlynn praised Eames for keeping his composure after missing an earlier opportunity in the match, with the midfielder showing the nerve to take his next chance and find the back of the net.

The Falkirk boss also highlighted how quickly Eames has earned the trust of his new team-mates, revealing that the youngster made an impression in his first training session before winning over the dressing room with his display against Hearts.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

McGlynn said on Falkirk TV (2.30): “Owen’s managed to pick it [loose ball] up, and he managed to pick his spot.

“He had an opportunity, before he scored, to score; maybe he took a little bit too long.

“So, fair play to him; he probably missed one, but he still showed the composure, still had the bottle to take it on and stick it in the back of the net.”

The Falkirk boss then offered a glimpse into the squad atmosphere surrounding Eames: “Each and every one of them has got the trust of their team-mates.

“Owen Eames comes up, and within the first training session, the boys are talking about him.

“And after tonight [against Hearts], they absolutely love him – the dressing room loves him.”

Eames will now be looking to build on that early momentum, while Derby will likewise be encouraged to see him flourish in Scotland.

The picture at Pride Park, however, is far from smooth, with John Eustace’s side sitting in the Championship relegation zone after seven rounds.

The Rams have also slipped into a three-game losing streak and will be desperate to arrest that slide when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday.

Former Derby star Martyn Waghorn has identified a lack of ruthlessness as one of the shortcomings currently holding Eustace’s side back.

David Ozoh, meanwhile, recently urged calm, with the midfielder confident that the Rams can turn their fortunes around as the campaign unfolds.