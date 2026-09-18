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Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a fresh proposal from the Middle East for wantaway Brazilian striker Richarlison, as they plot holding on to him until the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old is facing a minimum six-month spell without competitive football after several potential moves fell through during the closing stages of the window.

Everton were keen on bringing him back to Merseyside, while Super Lig side Trabzonspor also showed an interest in swooping for the striker, but neither could reach an agreement before the window slammed shut, with personal terms proving to be an issue.

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Vasco da Gama also pursued the forward, hoping Tottenham would accept an offer paid in several instalments to make the deal more affordable, but Richarlison could not agree the move.

Earlier this week, another potential escape route emerged in the form of Shabab Al Ahli, where former Brazil Under-23 coach Andre Jardine is now in charge, with the manager interested in bringing the 29-year-old on board.

According to Brazilian outlet ESPN.com.br, the club even tabled a fresh proposal to prise the centre-forward away from N17, only for Tottenham to turn it down.

Jardine is understood to want Richarlison on the books, but the north London side are plotting to ‘keep Richarlison sidelined’ until December and then look for more favourable offers to sell him in January.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Richarlison’s contract runs until next summer, making the winter window the final opportunity for Tottenham to negotiate a fee before they risk losing him on a free transfer next June.

With the United Arab Emirates window remaining open until 28th September, another bid for the Brazil international cannot be ruled out, although it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are willing to play ball.

The 29-year-old striker enjoyed a productive campaign last season, scoring eleven Premier League goals in 32 appearances and adding four assists.

The Lilywhites could certainly use some of that goalscoring form this campaign, having yet to find the net and picking up just two points from four matches, leaving them 17th in the Premier League.

The north London side are also said to be looking at Mauro Icardi to address their goal drought, with the striker seeking a major project where the ‘environmental factor’ could influence his decision.