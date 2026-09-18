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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that the international break will be a key period for several Spurs stars who need to work on their fitness levels.

Spurs have started the season in disastrous fashion; they are yet to win a game in the Premier League, and have been knocked out of the EFL Cup as well.

Now heading towards the international break, De Zerbi will be without a whole host of players, who will be jetting off to represent their national teams.

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However, there will be playing remaining at Tottenham, especially those who are behind the curve on the fitness front or are still in the process of recovering from injury.

The likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke have a period of work ahead of them in N17.

The Tottenham boss stressed that the intensity demanded in the Premier League is high and individual training plans will be ready to make sure that the international break is used to the best effect.

De Zerbi told a press conference when asked about the international break plans for those left behind: “Yes, for that player for sure, but also for the others, because we started in the pre-season without a great physical condition.

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“The players, they have to understand the intensity of the Premier League, but also in Europe it’s very high intensity, and OK the holidays, everything, but they can’t lose all their physical condition.

“They have to work, we have prepared the plan for the individual training, because when the group comes back to us, we have to start immediately.”

Maddison and Kulusevski have both been sidelined due to injuries, but while Maddison is available for selection, Kulusevski has just returned to training after a lengthy absence.

How far along those players will be able to get with their training over the international break remains to be seen, but De Zerbi will want to make sure he uses the period without a game well.

Spurs have been looking at the possible acquisition of free agent Mauro Icardi, after Richarlison was not included in Tottenham’s Premier League squad list.

De Zerbi will be crossing his fingers that those players who do head off on national team duty avoid suffering serious injury.