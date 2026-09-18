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Italy and Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has praised Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade for his ball-holding ability, which he feels helps the Bianconeri, along with the German’s fighting spirit.

The Magpies broke their transfer record to bring Woltemade to St James’ Park last summer, with the 24-year-old arriving as the player expected to fill the gap left by Alexander Isak.

Despite the German making a promising start on Tyneside, his situation took a turn after the midway point of the season, with the attacker losing his place in Eddie Howe’s starting eleven.

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A number of clubs had shown interest in the striker, but Juventus won the race on deadline day by taking him on a season-long loan despite a late hijack attempt from a Bundesliga club.

Woltemade has received backing from Tottenham Hotspur loanee and new team-mate Guglielmo Vicario, who believes the German can have a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-style impact in Serie A.

The Newcastle United loanee has himself spoken positively about working under Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti and is confident he can flourish under the Italian.

The German has made two Serie A appearances for Juventus so far, both from the bench, and is yet to register a goal contribution in the league.

Loanee On loan from Kamil Grabara Wolfsburg Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Nick Woltemade Newcastle United Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham Hotspur Juventus loan stars

However, the 24-year-old started for the Bianconeri in the Europa League fixture on Thursday night against NEC Nijmegen, featuring for 83 minutes and also scoring a penalty in the 35th minute.

Juventus legend Del Piero believes Woltemade’s physical presence was one of the reasons he was handed a starting role, highlighting the striker’s ability to hold up the ball and ‘give the team a chance to breathe’.

The former Italy forward described the occasion as a positive evening for Juventus, highlighting the performances of Woltemade, Randal Kolo Muani and Kerim Aljbegovic as further reasons for satisfaction.

Speaking on Sky Italia (via Tuttosport), Del Piero said: “I think Woltemade started the game partly because of his physical size, as he can hold up these balls and give the team a chance to breathe.

“It all started with a mistake by the opposing goalkeeper, but if you do not press and are not there to take advantage of it, you can’t capitalise on the mistake.

“Overall, it was a beautiful evening: the first appearances for Alajbegovic, Kolo Muani, Woltemade.”

Del Piero further praised Woltemade’s contribution, acknowledging that the striker lost possession at times, but highlighting his willingness to fight for the ball, hold it up and help Juventus move forward.

“He did a lot.

“He lost the ball a few times, but he did so while fighting for it, and he often managed to hold it up and bring the team forward.”

Woltemade will hope that he can carry his momentum into Serie A and register his first goal contribution in the league.

The Newcastle loanee was recently told that he would ‘have to improve significantly’ with his ruthlessness in front of goal if he wants to be successful at Juventus.