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Newcastle United out-on-loan goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has praised Sevilla’s close-knit group, calling the squad ‘a family’ that are doing well on the training pitch.

The Magpies brought Vlachodimos to St James’ Park from Nottingham Forest in July 2024, with the goalkeeper putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The Greece international attracted interest from Premier League clubs after establishing himself at Benfica, where he made more than 220 appearances and regularly played in the Champions League.

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Despite his pedigree, the shot-stopper found opportunities hard to come by at Newcastle, failing to make a Premier League appearance during the 2024/25 campaign as he remained behind Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order.

The 32-year-old eventually left St James’ Park on a season-long loan in August 2025, joining Sevilla in search of more regular first-team football.

He served as Sevilla’s first-choice goalkeeper, making 33 La Liga appearances last season and keeping five clean sheets, while also being hailed as the club’s best signing of the campaign.

During the summer transfer window, the Spanish side secured the goalkeeper on another season-long loan after expressing their desire to re-sign him.

Out on loan Nick Woltemade Alex Murphy Harrison Ashby Antonio Cordero Odysseas Vlachodimos Newcastle United out-on-loan stars

The Greek shot-stopper has featured in all six La Liga games so far, keeping two clean sheets and recently playing his part in helping the club secure a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Vlachodimos expressed his satisfaction with Sevilla’s performance, praising the work put in by the team to secure a clean sheet and another three points in what he described as a difficult match.

The Newcastle loanee insisted that the squad will continue working hard and giving their all as they look to build on their positive form.

Speaking to Spanish daily AS, he said: “I’m really pleased with the work the team has put in today.

“It was a very tough match, a clean sheet and three more points.

“We’re a family; we’re doing well, and every day in training, away from the ground and in matches, we’re a family.

“The whole squad is very close-knit and you can see that on the pitch.

“We’re going to keep working like this every day, giving it our all.”

Vlachodimos is set to face an acid test at the weekend when Sevilla face table-toppers Barcelona, who have scored more goals than any other team in La Liga so far.