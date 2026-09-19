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Leeds United defender James Justin has made clear that it is all about surviving in the Premier League season this season for the club.

The Whites brought Justin in from Leicester City in the summer of 2025, with the defender committing his future to the club on a four-year deal.

Primarily a full-back, Justin can also operate in several other positions, with his versatility making him a valuable option for Daniel Farke.

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Justin’s presence in the starting eleven means Jaka Bijol has had to settle for a place on the bench at times, with suggestions that the defender’s ability to operate in a hybrid role is a key reason for his continued selection.

Leeds have had a bright start to the campaign and there have even been whispers of pushing for a spot in Europe.

However, Justin is clear that for Leeds, the priority is to get to 40 points to secure survival.

Daniel Farke pointed out that a second season can often be incredibly tough for a promoted club and Justin is on the same page as his boss.

The defender also highlighted the togetherness within the squad, insisting that the players will continue to give everything on the pitch in every game and adding that he enjoys competing alongside his team-mates.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Justin said: “The aspiration is to get 40 points – that’s the be all and end all.

“We’ve not managed to stay up after two seasons for a long time.

“Once we hit that, we can talk about next things. It’s a good thing for the team.

“Whenever you are on the pitch with this group of boys, win, lose or draw, we’re always fighting and that’s the bare minimum you’re going to get from us.

“And I enjoy doing that.”

Leeds have made a solid start to their second season back in the Premier League and remain unbeaten after four league games.

Having secured eight points from their first four games, the Yorkshire club have a feel-good factor at the moment.

The Whites are now set to host Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday, with Farke hoping his team can keep their unbeaten run alive.

Meanwhile, a former goalkeeper has admitted that he has not ‘liked’ what he has seen so far from Leeds loanee Lucas Perri at Torino.

Willy Gnonto, another Leeds loanee, has been compared to Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne, with similarities between the two players highlighted.