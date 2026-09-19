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Celtic loanee Michel-Ange Balikwisha is keen to ‘relaunch his career’ in Belgium, where he is close to his family and visits them almost every day, while being determined to ‘banish the Scottish demons from his memory’.

The 25-year-old’s time at Parkhead has not gone according to plan, with the winger returning to Belgium during the summer transfer window.

The Congo international joined Gent on loan in the hope of reviving his fortunes, with the Belgian outfit also securing an option to make the move permanent.

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Balikwisha found the net just once in 14 appearances for Celtic, underlining the difficulties he encountered during his spell in Glasgow.

Former Scotland striker Ross McCormack criticised Balikwisha style of play last year.

Since returning to Belgium, Balikwisha has featured five times for Gent, although he is still waiting for his first goal involvement.

The winger will be intent on rediscovering his best form in the Jupiler Pro League, the competition in which he first established himself as a player and in the country where he grew up.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to Belgian daily HLN, Balikwisha ‘visits his parents in Asse almost daily’ to remain close to his family, while he is also determined to ‘banish the Scottish demons from his memory’ as he seeks to rebuild his career.

A return to Parkhead cannot be ruled out should his Gent spell fail to take the desired shape, leaving the Congo international with plenty at stake as he attempts to find his footing again.

Gent currently sit top in the Jupiler Pro League, with Balikwisha now looking to play his part as they seek to sustain their impressive run of form.

Another Celtic loanee, Paulo Bernardo, recently shed light on what ultimately prompted his departure from Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Haissem Hassan, who arrived to bolster Martin O’Neill’s options on the flanks during summer, is still waiting to open his Celtic account and has been called out by former top flight star Tam McManus over his reluctance to track back.

O’Neill is also facing scrutiny following losses to Rangers and in the Europa League opener, with Bhoys legend Pat Bonner believing Celtic do not have a Plan B.