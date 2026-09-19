Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender James Penrice has full confidence that the Gers can get a result at Parkhead against Celtic.

Last Sunday, Rangers knocked Celtic out of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-0 win at Ibrox, with Dan Neil scoring twice and a strike from big money new striker Kevin Kelsy.

The Gers and the Bhoys will lock horns again this Sunday in the Scottish Premiership, where Celtic are still to taste defeat after six matches.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Derek McInnes’ men will fancy their chances after the Scottish League Cup win and Penrice is buzzing with confidence for the derby clash.

The 27-year-old admitted that both sides will make changes and it will be a different game, but does not see any reason that Rangers cannot scored a second consecutive derby victory.

Penrice said to Rangers’ official website: “If you look back at the game at the weekend, we’ll change things; they’ll probably change things, so it will be a different game.

“At the same time, we will go there with confidence and at the end of the day it is the strongest 11, so I don’t see why we can’t go there and win.”

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Penrice arrived at Ibrox from Greek outfit AEK Athens on a loan deal, but his move could become permanent as his contract contains an option to buy.

The Scottish left-back has made eight appearances in all competitions, contributing to two goals for the club in the current campaign.

He has quickly slotted into McInnes’ side as the first-choice left-back, having started all eight games and only failing to complete the 90 mins once so far this season.

Penrice has also been tucking into midfield to give Rangers an extra man.

If Rangers can go to Celtic Park and win then it will pile even more pressure on Bhoys boss Martin O’Neill and his coaching team.