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Fixture: Everton vs Ipswich Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Ipswich for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson this afternoon.

Everton have won just one of their four Premier League games so far this season, but having drawn the other three have given a sense of the solidity Moyes has put into the team.

There will be genuine concerns though if Everton cannot beat newly promoted Ipswich this afternoon, with the clash with the Tractor Boys seen as an ideal opportunity to collect three points.

Ipswich however have had a positive start under Gary O’Neil, with two wins from their four matches, including a 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace last time out.

Everton will be without Merlin Rohl for this afternoon’s clash due to injury, but the German is expected to be back following the international break.

The two sides last met in May 2025, with Ipswich visiting Everton and coming away with a 2-2 draw.

Indeed, Everton have only managed to beat Ipswich once in their last six Premier League meetings, though that victory did arrive in 2024.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Ipswich this afternoon is Jordan Pickford, while in defence Moyes selects Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton go with James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Brennan Johnson and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

Moyes does have options on the bench to turn to if he needs to change his Everton lineup vs Ipswich at any point and those options include Hayden Hackney and Tyler Dibling.

Everton Lineup vs Ipswich Town

Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Johnson, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Keane, O’Brien, George, Dibling, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham