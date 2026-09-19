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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – match preview here.

Spurs, along with Aston Villa, are still searching for their first win of the new Premier League season and De Zerbi will hope he has found the right lineup to get the job done today.

De Zerbi saw his Tottenham side exit the EFL Cup in midweek, losing 3-1 away at Liverpool, and his side’s lack of efficiency in the final third will be a concern.

Remarkably, Tottenham have yet to even find the back of the net in the Premier League after four games, though Aston Villa have only managed a single goal.

De Zerbi does have huge respect for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, dubbing him ‘one of the best coaches in the world’.

Recent games between the two teams have been tight, with just one goal to choose between them in four of the last five meetings.

Spurs will be wary of the visitors too because Aston Villa have won on four of their last five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa this afternoon, while in defence De Zerbi goes with Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Andrew Robertson as a back four.

For the battle in midfield, Tottenham field Sandro Tonali and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Mateus Fernandes, Savio and Omar Marmoush support Dominic Solanke.

If De Zerbi needs to shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa throughout the 90 minutes then he has options off the bench to turn to and they include James Maddison and Archie Gray.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Aston Villa

Kinsky, Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Fernandes, Savio, Marmoush, Solanke

Substitutes: Dubravka, Tosin, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Kudus