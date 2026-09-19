Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah destroyed Turkish champions Galatasaray by scoring a hat-trick for Trabzonspor on Saturday night in a timely reminder of his quality.

In the big Turkish Super Lig clash on the Black Sea coast, it took just four minutes for Salah to give Trabzonspor the lead, as he got on the end of a breakaway and sprinted almost two thirds of the pitch to then slot past the Galatasaray goalkeeper.

Noah Saviolo then doubled Trabzonspor’s advantage in the 39th minute, before Salah grabbed his second shortly before the break to leave the Turkish champions reeling.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Trabzonspor stole the ball from a Galatasaray defender and then it was cut back in the penalty area to Salah, who slotted in his second and his side’s third.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk was carded in the second half as he felt a challenge from Stefan Savic on Leroy Sane should have seen the Trabzonspor defender sent off.

GOAL | Trabzonspor 1-0 Galatasaray ⚽️ 4′ Mohamed Salah Live stream –> https://t.co/KzHcer0WNi pic.twitter.com/oyKwKwcwJF — SüperLig goal – Goalhub (@Golizle85) September 19, 2026

Salah then made it 4-0 with ten minutes left as he raced clear of the Galatasaray defenders and curled a shot into the bottom corner of the net, piling the pain onto the Istanbul side.

Galatasaray would not finish the game with eleven men as Lesley Ugochukwu was given his marching orders with just minutes left as it finished 4-0 to Trabzonspor.

GALATASARAY IN SHOCK! GOAL | Trabzonspor 3-0 Galatasaray ⚽️ 44′ Salah pic.twitter.com/nTjaWFkBM6 — SüperLig goal – Goalhub (@Golizle85) September 19, 2026

Trabzonspor recently made a managerial change, with German Thomas Reis taking over – he was spotted holding a private meeting with Salah before being confirmed in the role – and the clash is the perfect start for him.

Reis previously managed Samsunspor in Turkey, but left his post at Bulgarian side Ludogorets to take charge of Trabzonspor.

SALAH SHOW 🔥🔥 GOAL | Trabzonspor 4-0 Galatasaray ⚽️ 80′ Mohamed Salah 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VVbB6ErSXs — SüperLig goal – Goalhub (@Golizle85) September 19, 2026

There is another Liverpool connection on the books at Trabzonspor, with former Reds midfielder Fabinho having joined in the summer and he completed the full 90 minutes on Saturday night.

Now 32 years old, Fabinho spent three years in Saudi Arabia at Al Ittihad before making the switch to Turkey.

The result sees Trabzonspor move up to seventh in the Turkish Super Lig standings and Salah will hope to soon power them higher.