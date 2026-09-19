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Tottenham Hotspur loan star Radu Dragusin is ‘ready to start’ against Napoli for Fiorentina on Sunday after recovering from an injury concern.

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in January 2024 after Spurs beat Napoli and Bayern Munich to his signature, arriving in north London with a strong reputation.

A serious knee injury later disrupted his progress, and despite returning to fitness last season, the Romania international struggled to establish himself as a regular player.

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In the summer, the 24-year-old returned to Italy, joining Fiorentina on a season-long loan in search of regular first-team opportunities, with the defender revealing that sporting director Fabio Paratico had a ‘huge impact’ on his decision.

Fiorentina have taken Dragusin on loan with a €17.5m obligation to buy that will be triggered once he reaches 22 appearances, giving the defender a chance to prove his fitness and rediscover his form in Serie A.

The Tottenham loanee has made four league appearances for the Italian side so far and has already seen a change in the dugout, with Paulo Vanoli taking the reins at the club following Fabio Grosso’s departure.

Earlier this week, the defender was withdrawn at half-time in Fiorentina’s Coppa Italia fixture against Pisa after he appeared to struggle physically.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It was soon claimed he had not picked up an injury and was only experiencing ‘slight fatigue’.

Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Firenze Viola), Dragusin has recovered from his setback and is ‘ready to start’ against Napoli on Sunday.

La Viola have had a poor start to their Serie A campaign, winning just one of their four games and losing the other three.

Dragusin will be looking to play his part and help the club secure all three points and push them higher up the points table.

The Napoli clash though is a massive test and Fiorentina will be looking to see how he comes through it.

Spurs will be watching on too, keen for Dragusin to move ever close to the obligation to buy appearance figure.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are plotting to hold on to Richarlison, who has been omitted from the squad by Spurs, until the January transfer window after rejecting a fresh proposal for him from the Middle East.