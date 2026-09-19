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Fixture: Newcastle United vs Hull City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Matthias Jaissle has picked his Newcastle United lineup and substitutes to welcome Hull City to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jaissle saw his side taken to the cleaners by Leeds United earlier this week at Elland Road, in a 4-1 loss, and the German will want an instant response today.

The jury is still out on what realistic expectations for Newcastle are this season after a summer of big change on Tyneside.

Hull have already proven to be something of a surprise early doors in the Premier League, amid predictions they could find themselves out of their depth.

The Tigers visited Chelsea last time out and came away with a more than creditable 2-2 draw.

The two sides last met in competitive action in the EFL Cup in 2016, though since then they have had two friendly encounters, one ending 2-2 and the other in a 2-0 win to Newcastle.

Hull have visited Newcastle in the Premier League on three occasions, winning twice and drawing once.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Hull City this afternoon is Lukas Hornicek, while ahead of him is a back four of Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

In the midfield battle, Newcastle have Sean Steur and Joe Willock, while Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Matias Fernandez-Pardo support Yoane Wissa in the final third.

If Jaissle needs to shake things up off the bench, options to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Hull City this afternoon include the experienced defender Fabian Schar.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Hull City

Hornicek; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Steur, Willock; Murph, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo, Wissa

Substitutes: Pope, Schar, Bamba, Toure, Thompson, Pivas, Salia, M Miley, Miles