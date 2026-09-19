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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has hailed the ‘terrific’ midfield duo of Dan Neil and Nicolas Raskin, while stressing the latter as a captain figure for the Gers squad.

The Ibrox side made a slow start to their season, which worsened after they were knocked out of Europe completely.

However, there was a massive shift in mood last weekend, after the Gers smashed their rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

Defensive midfielder Neil, who joined the club on a free transfer after his contact expired at Sunderland, scored a brace to cap off a fantastic Gers performance.

The 24-year-old captained the Gers to a key victory, and McInnes hailed his midfielders, while praising left-back James Penrice for providing a helping hand in the engine room.

The Gers boss is delighted with Neil’s performances, admitting that the English defensive midfielder has come a long way.

However, he is clear that the Belgium international Raskin is a standout midfielder, who he believes has a very high ceiling.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

McInnes made it clear that even though the 25-year-old does not wear the armband, his leadership qualities have a big influence on his team-mates.

“I think the midfield, in general, was really strong”, the Gers boss told a press conference when he was asked about Rangers’ midfielders.

“And James [Penrice] getting in there and giving him [Raskin] an extra pair of hands at the right time [has helped].

“And Dan obviously highlighted more so with his goal, but his performance was really strong.

“I feel Dan has come a long way with that performance because I think, steadily, he is improving.

“I think he has lately got in some Man of the Match performances and getting the goals in which way he did [was impressive].

“But Nico is someone who, I think, has a high reach, such a high ceiling.

“His experience is vitally important to me; not just his experience at the national level, because he is still quite young in that sense, but his experience playing for Rangers in games.

“He does not wear the armband, but I sometimes look at Nico as a captain, and he has got a big influence on so many.

“So, I thought, having him and Dan together was terrific, to be honest.”

Raskin was widely expected to depart in the summer transfer window, but no offers Rangers found acceptable arrived.

On Sunday, Rangers play Celtic again, and it remains to be seen whether the Neil and Raskin duo will be able to clinch another win against their rivals.