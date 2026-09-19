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Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach has hailed the medical team that guided him through his injury recovery, revealing that he regularly sent them pictures documenting his progress.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a superb debut campaign at Elland Road last term, with former Whites boss Simon Grayson even highlighting that his performances had already justified the fee paid for him.

Leeds legend Dominic Matteo likewise lavished praise on the midfielder, particularly for the character he had shown.

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Stach had been widely tipped to make Germany’s World Cup squad and had even received backing to represent his country on the biggest stage, only for an injury suffered in May to close that door and bring a frustrating end to an otherwise outstanding campaign.

Nevertheless, the German has not allowed those disappointments to carry over into the new season, remaining a prominent figure in Daniel Farke’s project at Elland Road.

Reflecting on his recovery, Stach admitted that the summer proved a difficult period, with the injury taking longer to heal than anticipated, while expressing his gratitude to the medical staff for remaining in contact with him almost every day throughout the process.

The German also revealed that he kept the medical team updated by sending them numerous pictures of the injury, joking that he could probably put them together into a photo book by now.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Stach stressed just how unusual the injury was, while its location on his foot made the setback particularly troublesome given how much he relies on it, as he now works his way back towards full sharpness.

Stach told Leeds’ official website: “If I’m honest, I struggled a lot with it over summer because it was a very difficult injury.

“It took longer than we expected, but I’m very thankful for the medical stuff.

“I was in touch with them nearly every day. I sent them a lot of pictures. I think I could do maybe a photo book out of it now.

“It wouldn’t be nice, and nobody would buy it, but I’m very thankful that they helped me a lot.

“When I was on vacation I couldn’t go into the water because [the wound] was not fully closed, so it was a bit unlucky.

“I never had an injury like this, it’s a very rare injury.

“It’s also not the best area because I need my foot for everything, for walking, playing football.

“I feel it still in some movements. I was out for, I don’t know, six, seven weeks with it so I still need to find my way back to 100 per cent on the pitch.

“With the touches on the ball, I struggled at the beginning with my left leg. I think my muscles were a lot weaker than my right foot. But now I get there.”

Stach has now earned a recall to the Germany squad and is set to link up with new boss Jurgen Klopp for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The midfielder also received a Germany call-up earlier this year, his first in four years, and credited Daniel Farke with helping him earn that return to the international fold.

Before departing for international duty, Stach will be keen to help Leeds extend their unbeaten run on Sunday when they welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road.

Defender Tarik Muharemovic, meanwhile, has already made clear that Leeds will be targeting a strong result on home soil.