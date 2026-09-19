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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19th September, 12:30 UK time

Tottenham and Aston Villa collide this afternoon in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They have both endured tough starts to their domestic seasons and find themselves at the wrong end of the table. Neither side have won a league match yet, despite playing four games so far and have registered two and one point respectively.

Now today’s early kick-off can be deemed as a match amongst equals in a sense. A win and three points will be crucial in kick-starting the campaign of the winners.

Tottenham are a new-look team this season, with large scale changes being made to the squad over the summer owing to a disastrous end to the campaign last term. The team that drew last weekend’s home fixture at home against Everton had as many as six new signings in the starting lineup.

Despite that, the Tottenham attackers have largely been unable to find the back of the net, despite creating chances. The 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Tuesday was yet another dent in their hopes of reviving some of the lost reputation.

The problem, it appears, lies deep and finding an immediate fix is Roberto De Zerbi’s job. There is optimism, anyhow, with one former player, Andy Gray, believing that the Londoners can climb the table once they start turning their chances into goals.

Their opponents Aston Villa, were also witness to a turbulent summer after last season’s heroics. Key players such as Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins, Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Martinez all left through the Villa Park door and they had to find replacements to keep the shape of the team intact.

New signings, mostly expensive ones, have been roped in as replacements, but they are yet to gel into Unai Emery’s set-up and start delivering. It had been a slow start last term as well and it now remains to be seen whether they can make the Tottenham game one to stage that comeback which will see them skyrocket into the top four.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa Kinsky Suzuki Porro Cash Van de Ven Lindelof Van Hecke Mings Robertson Ruggeri Tonali Kamara Bentancur Gomes Fernandes Buendia Savio McGinn Marmoush Hemmings Solanke Jackson Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Tottenham Hotspur: DDLLW

Aston Villa: LDLLW

Key Men

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham saw the best of Mateus Fernandes against Everton last Saturday. The big-money signing from West Ham registered as many 50 passes at a 98 per cent accuracy against the Toffees and even had three shots on goal, one of which was on target.

De Zerbi, who has found it difficult to open the goalmouth, will need more from the 22-year-old if Spurs are to have any chance of breaking down the Aston Villa defence.

Their two other big-money signings Omar Marmoush and Savio also have to show their creative spark to cut in from the flanks to break into the 18-yard box. Despite being more of a fringe player at Manchester City, the Egyptian has been able to show in between that he has the ability to beat defenders with pace and skill.

It may well be argued that they are yet to settle into their new environment. Even then, the weight of expectation is high.

Tottenham fans have endured disappointment for a long time and, they need to see results and results have to arrive soon.

Aston Villa

One of Aston Villa’s pieces of smart transfer business was that of Zion Suzuki whom they signed from Parma for a £30m fee. At one stage it seemed that Japan’s World Cup star was headed for Paris Saint-Germain, who would then loan him to Juventus for a year.

The deal fell through and the Villans immediately jumped in to secure a move. In his first appearances for Unai Emery, he has already shown his employers why the decision of trusting him wasn’t wrong.

He has prompted former defender Stephen Warnock to comment that Suzuki is an upgrade on Emi Martinez in terms of his ability with the feet. Warnock has even seen Suzuki’s desire to be an extra player on the pitch.

Against Tottenham, if Suzuki can show his usual skills with the ball and his distribution, he can turn out to be a key factor.

Behind Villa’s single man attack, the two experienced pros, skipper John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia can also be key. They will man the midfield and will play crucial roles in Emery’s strategy of switching from defence to attack.

They both have goals to their names this season and will take confidence from the fact. Cutting in from the flanks, they can eventually score Aston Villa’s winning goal.

Result Competition Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa FA Cup Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Tottenham, with all their attacking prowess, are expected to play front-football football for most of the 90 minutes. Emery’s team will not mind that as it will allow them more space in the Tottenham defence. Sitting back, they will look towards Suzuki’s distribution of the ball and then depend on their two full-back to beat the Tottenham defence.

An early goal from the away team would set the cat among the pigeons and put huge pressure on Tottenham.

The home team’s chance is in capitalising on their opportunities. They need to have more shots on target than they have so far this season.

All in all, it is expected to be a match amongst equals where one team’s ability to have more edge in attack will bring the other team’s downfall.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Aston Villa

Where To Watch?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa will be televised live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with the kick-off starting from 12.30 UK time.