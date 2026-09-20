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Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has selected his Rangers lineup vs Celtic for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead – match preview here.

The Gers come into the clash with a real spring in their step after demolishing Celtic in the Scottish League Cup last weekend.

Midfield pair Dan Neil and Nicolas Raskin were a driving force, with McInnes declaring himself delighted with the duo.

With confidence now flowing through the team and defender James Penrice insisting there is no reason why Rangers should not be able to win at Celtic, the stage is set for a huge clash.

Rangers will also want to use their freshness advantage, having had a full week off, while Celtic were in Europa League action.

There is some element of concern though, with Ivor Pandur admitting the occasion is different because it is at Celtic Park, and Rangers will need to keep things tight early doors.

Rangers will need to make sure they take their chances when they come and they remarkably have the lowest shot conversion rate in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Gers continue to have to make do without strikers Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti, but Tuur Rommens could be back after the international break, along with Daisuke Yokota.

Ivor Pandur slots in between the sticks in the Rangers lineup vs Celtic this afternoon, while in defence, McInnes picks Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Owlethu Makhanya and James Penrice.

Midfield sees Nicolas Raskin and Dan Neil trusted again, while Kim Min-sun, Djeidi Gassama and Ryan Naderi support Kevin Kelsy.

If McInnes needs to change his Rangers lineup vs Celtic at any point then he has options off the bench and they include Bojan Miovski and Cammy Devlin.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Neil, Raskin, Kim, Gassama, Naderi, Kelsy

Substitutes: Kelly, McCrorie, Godfrey, Dragojevic, Devlin, Chukwuani, Curtis, Bouanani, Miovski