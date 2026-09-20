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Jamie O’Hara has admitted he ‘can’t even deal’ with how poor Tottenham Hotspur have been this season as he reflected on the fact they are heading into the international break at the bottom of the Premier League.

Spurs spent big cash to back Roberto De Zerbi over the course of the summer transfer window, but so far results have not delivered what was expected.

Only Tottenham and Fulham have yet to win a game in the Premier League this season, but the Cottagers’ superior goal difference means Spurs are rock bottom.

Fulham grabbed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday which means Tottenham are bottom of the Premier League for the international break.

O’Hara cannot get his head around that fact or just how bad Tottenham have been so far this season.

The Tottenham midfielder wrote on X: “Spurs are actually bottom now for three weeks can’t even deal with how bad we’ve been.”

De Zerbi must now plot how to kick-start Tottenham’s season over the course of the international break and a big focus will be on getting some players up to speed.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Spurs boss has admitted that individual training plans have been prepared for some players, such as James Maddison and Dominic Solanke, in a bid to work on their fitness.

Maddison came on off the bench to replace Solanke in the 66th minute of Spurs’ 3-2 defeat at home against Aston Villa on Saturday.

De Zerbi will also be crossing his fingers for the international break not to throw up any injuries to his players that are travelling to link up with their respective national teams.

Once they return from the international break, Tottenham are due to travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United as they get their Premier League campaign going again.

Following that, Frank Lampard brings his Coventry City side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, also in the Premier League and De Zerbi will hope to have a win on the board by the time he does.