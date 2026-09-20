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Celtic‘s bright spot in their 1-0 home defeat at the hands of rivals Rangers was defender Colby Donovan, in the view of former top flight attacker Peter Lovenkrands.

The pressure was on Martin O’Neill’s men heading into the Glasgow derby after an exit from the Scottish League Cup last weekend and then defeat in the Europa League.

Celtic were full of effort at Celtic Park, but Rangers looked the more dangerous and increasingly started to win their individual battles across the pitch.

It was Ryan Naderi who gave Rangers the lead just after the half hour mark and the Gers from then on looked good value to claim the win.

They could have added to their advantage in the second half, while Celtic were largely toothless, ending the game with just one shot on target to Rangers’ eight.

Amid the rubble and recriminations of the defeat though, Lovenkrands saw a shining light for Celtic in the shape of Donovan.

He feels the young defender was fantastic and full of hard work and real effort across the pitch.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

Lovenkrands said on BBC Radio Scotland (20th September, 13:40: “He’s been fantastic.

“I think he’s the one who looks like he wants it so bad.

“He’s trying, he’s up and down that pitch, working so hard.

“You can see he is blowing, he is finding it tough, but he has definitely been the shining light for Celtic in this game.”



O’Neill used all his five substitutes during the game, but Donovan remained on the pitch throughout in a sign he did impress the Celtic boss.

Donovan will be keen to be part of a Celtic response to come after the international break, as O’Neill looks to put right what is going wrong.

Despite having gone down to a derby defeat, Celtic do retain the advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership, which O’Neill will be keen to remind his players about.