Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter at Elland Road – match preview here.

The Whites are on a high, having demolished Newcastle United 4-1 on Monday evening to continue a positive start to the campaign.

Heading into the international break after today’s encounter, Leeds defender Tarik Muharemovic has been clear that another win is what the side want.

Despite the increasing expectations, Leeds man James Justin has stressed though that getting to 40 points to secure survival is the main and most crucial aim.

Crystal Palace were in Europa League action in midweek, beating Lech Poznan 4-0 at Selhurst Park, and have had less time to prepare for this clash than Leeds have.

Whether that means there will be a freshness boost for Leeds remains to be seen, but Pierre Sage could use the points today, with Palace having picked up just three from four games so far.

Leeds though have also yet to reach their limit, Justin stressed in the run-up to the Crystal Palace game.

James Trafford is in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace today, while at the back Farke picks Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin and Nico Elvedi.

As the wing-backs this afternoon, Leeds play Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In the engine room, Leeds have Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach, with Noah Okafor supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Options to shake up the Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace are on the bench for Farke to call for and they include Daniel James and Ilia Gruev.

Leeds United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha