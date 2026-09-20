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Rangers defender Dujon Sterling has had his pace and physical power praised amid the Gers’ 1-0 win away at Celtic on Sunday.

Derek McInnes’ side made it two derby wins in one week as a Ryan Naderi goal was enough to claim all three points in the Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park.

Rangers were by far the better side and in truth should have won by more than the narrow 1-0 scoreline.

A clean sheet though will be appreciated by McInnes and Sterling, who operated at right-back, was a key part of keeping Celtic quiet.

Camilo Duran came up against Sterling on several occasions and could not get the better of the former Stoke City man.

Celtic legend Pat Bonner was watching on and remarked upon the futility of players trying to outrun Sterling or take him on physically in duels.

“Duran there trying to outrun Sterling again”, Bonner said on BBC Radio Scotland (20th September, 13:22).

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

“One, you don’t outrun Sterling, but also physically, he just bundled him off the ball and won it, the duel, quite easily.”

Sterling has often split opinion during his time at Rangers, with former Gers skipper Lee McCulloch dubbing him ‘very underrated’, while in the club’s Scottish Premiership opener this term against Dundee United, Andy Halliday said he was ‘so poor’.

Rangers’ performance at Celtic as a whole has met with huge praise across the board.

Former Scotland attacker James McFadden thinks that Rangers now have huge belief in what McInnes is asking them to do, along with showing genuine energy within games.

McFadden said: “Rangers have an energy, confidence and belief in what they’re doing.

“Derek McInnes was under pressure straight away after what happened in Europe, but since then it’s been more like a McInnes side you’re used to seeing.

“They could have scored more, but they’re missing a lot of players as well.”

After the international break, Rangers are due to play host to Kilmarnock at Ibrox, before then heading to Dens Park to play Dundee.

With no European football, McInnes is now regularly getting a full week to prepare his side for games, which could be a crucial factor.