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Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Rangers for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting between the two teams at Celtic Park – match preview here.

O’Neill is dealing with a challenging situation at Celtic, with exiting the Scottish League Cup and losing their Europa League league phase opener a real blow.

Questions are now being asked about the quality of Celtic’s recruitment, along with the intensity the team are playing at, with one journalist feeling compared to previous Bhoys sides, the current group look lazy.

Winger Haissem Hassan came in for big criticism following the Europa League game, amid suggestions he does not track back to help defensively.

Even amid the gloom, Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership and beating Rangers today would reinforce that heading into the international break.

It would buy O’Neill time to work on the training pitch with those left behind and plot ways to fix what has gone wrong of late.

The Celtic boss insisted in the lead-up to the game that his side are ‘far from rock bottom’ and he will want them to show recent displays are not part of a trend, but more a blip.

O’Neill will be looking for a strong start, with five of the six goals Celtic have scored in the league at home this season coming in the second half.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Rangers today is Viljami Sinisalo, while at the back Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney line up.

In the engine room, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Luke McCowan, while Benjamin Nygren supports Camilo Duran.

O’Neill has options available from the bench to change his Celtic lineup vs Rangers at any point if needed during the 90 minutes and they include James Forrest and Kasper Hogh.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Sinisalo, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, McCowan, Nygren, Duran

Substitutes: Johnstone, Hogh, Tounetki, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, Mheuka, Murray, Forrest, Ralston