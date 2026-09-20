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Fixture: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20th September, 14:00 UK time

Leeds United welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road this afternoon, with Daniel Farke firmly focused on extending the Whites’ unbeaten Premier League run before the international break.

The Eagles have endured a difficult start under Pierre Sage, with the Palace boss facing a tougher spell at Selhurst Park than he would have envisaged, having secured just one league victory against Fulham.

Aside from that result, Sage has seen his side come unstuck against newly promoted Ipswich Town, Manchester City and Everton.

Following last season’s Conference League triumph, Palace now have the Europa League to contend with, adding further congestion to their schedule. A midweek clash against Lech Poznan saw them run out 4-0 winners, but perhaps at a cost of freshness.

Leeds, meanwhile, have enjoyed a far brighter start than the Eagles, avoiding defeat in the league and, more importantly, remaining unbeaten at home across all competitions.

Farke has guided his side to two wins and two draws, leaving them inside the top four and fresh from a statement 4-1 victory over Newcastle United under the lights in Yorkshire.

The midweek European assignment also leaves Sage with rotation to consider, while the Peacocks can head into today with a fully rested squad available to Farke.

Historically, Crystal Palace have also struggled in this fixture, winning just once in their last seven away meetings with Leeds and losing the other six.

Elland Road proved a stronghold for the Peacocks last season, with them suffering just five defeats across their 19 home games, and maintaining that resilience could once again prove important as Farke looks to establish his side in the Premier League.

The Whites have already looked the part of a serious outfit this season, and with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur struggling for consistency, Leeds have an opportunity to continue making their presence felt among the division’s established sides.

Taking points from a Palace side who have conceded eleven goals in just four games will be vital if Farke’s men are to build on their strong start and maintain their push for a top-ten finish.

Pre-match Early Team News

Harry Wilson is out of the clash for Leeds United due to a calf injury, which will also mean he misses out for Wales during the international break. Joe Rodon also remains out, in a double blow for Wales.

Ilia Gruev is available after coming through an outing with the Under-21s, while Gabriel Gudmundsson appears available too despite coming off against Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace have Ismaila Sarr well enough to play, after he came on off the bench on Thursday, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Dean Henderson remain out. Axel Disasi is suspended, while Chadi Riad is a long term absentee.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Crystal Palace Trafford Benitez Bogle Richards Muharemovic Tomiyasu Elvedi Canvot Bijol Khalaili Gudmundsson Timber Ampadu Wharton Tanaka Mitchell Stach Pino Okafor Kamada Calvert-Lewin Strand Larsen Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: WDDW

Crystal Palace: LLWL

Key Men

Leeds United

Last season at Elland Road, Leeds ran out 4-1 winners, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin finding the net twice. Those goals were hardly a surprise, with the 29-year-old having built a strong scoring record against the south London club during his time at Everton.

Alongside his two goals for Leeds, Calvert-Lewin has also found the net five times and registered one assist against Palace, giving him plenty of reason to fancy his chances of adding to that tally.

This season has also started brightly for him, with three goals in four games, including a brace in the most recent outing against Newcastle United.

Against a Palace side that have already conceded eleven goals and will also be without Dean Henderson through injury, Calvert-Lewin will have every chance to once again play a decisive role in front of goal.

At the back, owing to Rodon’s injury, James Justin has slotted into the back three and will once again be called upon to play his part defensively, having provided an assist last week.

His ability to help Leeds stay solid at the back and deal with Palace’s attacking threat could prove crucial if the Whites are to keep the Eagles at bay and secure all three points at Elland Road.

Crystal Palace

In midfield, Daichi Kamada is enjoying a productive run, with the 30-year-old registering a goal involvement in three of his last four outings, producing three assists and a goal during that spell.

The Japanese playmaker will need to be at his creative best if the Eagles are to find a way through a stubborn Leeds defence that have conceded just three goals in the league this season.

In the final third, Crystal Palace will be without Jean-Philippe Mateta, placing greater responsibility on those on the pitch to step up if the Eagles are to take anything from unbeaten Leeds.

Jorgen Strand Larsen will again be heavily relied upon in front of goal, with the Norwegian already boasting three goals in all competitions. He will need to be clinical this afternoon if Palace are to upset the Whites on home soil and finally claim their first win of the season.

Match Prediction

Leeds United head into today’s clash with the stronger form, a healthier squad and home advantage in their favour.

Crystal Palace could hardly have picked a tougher time to face Farke’s side, with the Whites looking to make their strong start count before the international break.

Leeds will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record, with another three points strengthening their position among the early pace-setters.

An upset looks difficult to envisage for Sage’s men, with the Peacocks well placed to carry their unbeaten Premier League run into October and head into the break with confidence high.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League will be live on Sky Sports for a 14:00 kick-off in the UK.