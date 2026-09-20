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Former Leeds United defender Aidy White feels that the Whites being disappointed with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace shows how far they have come as a club.

Expectations at Elland Road were high for the visit of the Eagles following Monday night’s 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle United.

Leeds were keen to head into the international break with another win, but it was not to be in a game largely devoid of ideas and real clear cut chances in the first half especially.

The hosts had just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes, to Crystal Palace’s four, with the Eagles then having the better of the second half as they had some chances to win it.

A point means that Leeds head into the international break sitting in fifth in the Premier League standings and remain unbeaten.

There is disappointment at Leeds not being able to follow up on the Newcastle win, but for White, that just shows how far they have come as a club.

White admits that he was waiting for Leeds to step up the intensity, however that did not happen as the game just petered out.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“Today’s game in isolation was sub par, but the start to the season has been really positive and I think you’ve got to give the lads a pat on the back for their overall start”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (20th September, 16:12).

“But we’re always looking to improve and the fact that we’re disappointed with a point today probably shows how far this club has come.

“Patience early on is OK, but there’s going to be a point where it becomes urgency and that intensity, with the patience.

“You can be patient but with the ball and to create chances you have to move the opposition.



“It came to the second half and the intensity never came.”

Daniel Farke will now hope his players heading off on international duty can avoid injury as he plots for the Premier League season to resume in October.

When league action does return, Leeds face a daunting trip to take on champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, a game the lost 5-0 last season, while the Gunners beat them 4-0 at Elland Road.

Farke is likely to see the clash as a further opportunity to show how far Leeds have come as a Premier League side.