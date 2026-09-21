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Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has hailed Aston Villa loanee Tommi O’Reilly for his display against Peterborough United, believing the midfielder had a ‘massive impact in the game’.

Rovers secured Villa prospect on a season-long loan during the summer window, fending off interest from fellow League One outfit Notts County along the way.

Upon his arrival, McCann identified areas of O’Reilly’s game that still required refinement, with improvements in those areas likely to prove beneficial for Doncaster.

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The Northern Irish manager recently also revealed that O’Reilly has been training with the Villans’ Under-21s loan squad.

The midfielder has so far enjoyed regular involvement for Doncaster, accumulating 212 minutes across his four appearances.

The 22-year-old’s latest outing came on Saturday, when he was introduced from the bench against Peterborough as Doncaster secured a 2-0 victory, marking their first league win of the season.

Following the result, McCann expressed his delight with O’Reilly’s contribution, while also praising the efforts of Leon Ayinde, Jordan Thomas and Isaac Hutchinson.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

McCann highlighted the new signings collectively, stressing that all four had made a significant difference to the game, regardless of whether they started or were introduced from the bench.

Speaking to Doncaster Rovers’ club media (2:19), he said: “I’m pleased for Leon; I’ll tell you I’m pleased for Jordan; I am pleased for Tommi O’Reilly today; I am pleased for Hutch.

“All new signings, who we have such high hopes for.

“I thought they had a massive impact in the game, whether they started or came off the bench.”

Despite finally breaking their league duck, Doncaster remain in the relegation places after seven rounds and will now look to build on the victory as they attempt to climb the League One table, with O’Reilly hoping to play his part.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s side also secured their first Premier League win of the campaign at the weekend, overcoming Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at N17.

Aston Villa will continue to keep a close eye on how O’Reilly does, but the pathway into the first team at Villa Park looks a difficult one for the youngster.