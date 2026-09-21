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Dutch journalist Mike Verweij is of the view that signing former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma on a free transfer is such a favourable deal that it can hardly go wrong.

Bissouma joined Spurs from Brighton in the summer of 2022 and he played a key role in their 2024/25 season to help them lift the Europa League trophy under Ange Postecoglou.

However, under Thomas Frank last season things took a downward turn for the midfielder as he fell out of favour, even amid a period of managerial change in north London.

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The Mali international only managed to make eleven appearances last season and a move in the summer was widely expected, amid his expiring Tottenham contract.

Bissouma drew attention from the newly promoted Turkish Super Lig side Amedspor, but a move never happened; he left the north London outfit after the expiry of his contract.

Thoughts on our newest midfield signing? pic.twitter.com/PEAFjaMMKa — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 16, 2026

Several Serie A outfits showed interest in signing the ex-Tottenham midfielder and he was high on the wish list of Turin giants Juventus.

However, the Italian outfit did not have room in their squad to fit in Bissouma, as the player did not qualify for the homegrown slot, while interest from Lazio also came to nothing.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Dutch outfit Ajax came into the frame as they were looking to add to their midfield department and decided Bissouma would fit the profile of the player they are looking for.

Verweij pointed out that the ex-Spurs star was looking visibly happy when he joined Ajax and he added that Ajax were able to sign Bissouma on a very favourable deal.

The journalist added that the salary the Eredivise outfit will pay to Bissouma is reasonable and he is confident that there is little chance that things can go wrong.

“I spoke to a few people who had seen the photos from his presentation, and they wondered whether he had also inhaled some laughing gas before the presentation, but I do not think so”, Verweij said on De Telegraaf’s football podcast Kick-off (via Voetbal Primeur).

“Everyone is allowed to make a mistake and deserves a second chance. Or, in this case, a third or fourth chance…

“What I did understand is that Jordi Cruijff was able to sign him fairly cheaply, partly because he had made a few mistakes.

“As far as his salary is concerned, it seems to be quite reasonable.

“Ajax cannot really go wrong with this.”

The Dutch outfit agreed to a one-year deal with Bissouma, but the contract has an option to extend his stay, which Ajax will do if he is able to make a certain number of appearances for the club.

Bissouma has yet to make an appearance for Ajax and after the international break, he will be keen to get himself established in the starting lineup.

In his absence, Tottenham are struggling, despite a big money rebuild, leaving former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara insisting he cannot believe how bad they are at present.