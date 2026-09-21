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The presence of Barcelona’s chief scout Joao Amaral in Brazil at the weekend signals the Catalan side are firmly in the race for Arthur Dias, with Tottenham Hotspur namechecked as their main competition.

The 19-year-old centre-back is highly rated in Brazil and he has started 26 league games for Athletico Paranaense this season.

Dias’ performances have made sure that Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has called him up to the Selecao squad for the international break, with friendlies against Australia and India on the agenda.

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The teenage defender has already been widely linked with a number of Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga sides.

Now in a sign that the ante is being upped, Barcelona’s chief scout being in Brazil to watch Dias in action signals they are serious in the chase, according to Brazilian outlet UmDios Esportes.

However, they will face competition and ‘especially Tottenham’ are namechecked in that regard, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men keen to stay ahead of the recruitment curve.

Tottenham have already seen a bid for Dias rejected, it is suggested, which came in at €21m.

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Athletico Paranaense have slapped a minimum asking price of €30m on the head of the defender, with a contract with Dias that runs until the end of 2028 giving the club strength in their position.

Dias started the game against Bahia that Barcelona’s chief scout was at and featured for the full 90 minutes, racking up a caution and helping his team to a 2-1 victory.

The Catalan club are notorious for picking up young talented players to develop them through their academy system.

And the prospect of a move to the Camp Nou may well be one which hugely appeals to Dias.

Tottenham however snapped up a Brazilian prospect earlier this year when landing left-back Souza from Santos.

The defender is highly rated by De Zerbi, but a decision was taken to send him on loan to FC Porto for the season to further his development.

A deal for Dias would be significantly more expensive for Tottenham, however they have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash when needed.