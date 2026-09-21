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Dumbarton boss Frank McKeown has hailed Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn for his first clean sheet while explaining why the club made a move for him.

Munn made the move to Rangers in 2022, leaving Glentoran’s academy in Northern Ireland to continue his development in Scotland.

The goalkeeper worked his way up the ranks at Ibrox and was rewarded with a new long-term deal in June 2024, underlining the club’s faith in his progress.

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The 20-year-old was handed his senior opportunity in the Scottish Cup last season, starting against Fraserburgh and helping the Gers progress with a 5-0 victory without conceding.

He later headed to Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the opening half of the campaign, but his spell was brought to an early end in February after a lack of consistent first-team action.

Munn then spent the rest of the season at Forfar Athletic on another loan spell, recording two clean sheets across six outings before heading back to Ibrox.

He recently joined Scottish League Two side Dumbarton on a season-long loan, with boss McKeown expressing his excitement to work with the Rangers loanee.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The goalkeeper recently made his debut for the club on Saturday against Spartans, keeping a clean sheet and helping Dumbarton win the game 3-0.

Munn got his debut after first-choice goalkeeper Harry Broun decided to take a break from playing football.

Dumbarton boss McKeown revealed that Broun decided against returning to the club despite the manager’s efforts to convince him to reconsider.

McKeown praised Munn for making an immediate impact after joining Dumbarton, with the goalkeeper delivering an impressive display on his debut against Spartans.

Speaking to Dumbarton club’s media (1:01), he said: “No matter how many times I tried to convince him to come back to the club, he just made up his mind, unfortunately, following last week.”

“So, credit to Harry, fantastic character, fantastic goalkeeper, and we obviously had to make the decision.

“Obviously, Mason came into the club last week and done fantastic today [against Spartans FC].

“[His] first game, first clean sheet, along with Tom Lang, Ali Omar, Tommy Robson, Doyle – they were fantastic at the back.”

Munn will now look to carry this momentum into future games and establish himself at the club, while Rangers will keep an eye on the custodian’s development.