Former top-flight star Andy Gray believes Tottenham Hotspur have been unlucky not to get results from their recent performances and is sticking to his view that a rapid upturn will happen.

Spurs have yet to shake off the struggles of recent seasons, as they sit rock-bottom of the Premier League after five rounds of games.

The Lilywhites also had to wait until Saturday to open their Premier League goalscoring account, with their first strike of the campaign arriving against Aston Villa, although it ultimately counted for little as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat.

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With heavy investment made at N17 during the summer window, Roberto De Zerbi is already facing mounting scrutiny to turn Spurs’ fortunes around, with further setbacks likely to increase the questions surrounding his position.

Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara has already voiced his frustration over the north London side’s poor performances so far this season..

However, Gray pointed to Spurs’ recent displays and stressed that they have shown enough positive signs to warrant patience, arguing that they have simply been unfortunate not to get the results their performances deserved.

The former top-flight star also remains confident that a breakthrough is coming for Tottenham, suggesting that one big attacking performance could spark a run of form and see them suddenly start getting results.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Gray said on Keys and Gray Unleashed (7:12): “There’s a lot of good things there that were in that team.

“Played ever so well at Anfield, didn’t get it.

“They battered Everton for half an hour, 40 minutes, and didn’t get the goal that they needed and didn’t get the result.

“They then go this weekend for 45 minutes against Villa. were by far the better side. I was really concerned about Villa.

Gray then once again backed Spurs, adding: “But I’m going to stay with it, because I do think that one day, and it might be in three weeks’ time, somebody is going to get two or three or four against with them Spurs and then you might see Spurs just go like that [upwards].”

After the international break, Spurs face major fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea next month, with a failure to pick up enough points seeing the microscope focus on De Zerbi even more.

Amid the goalscoring struggles of De Zerbi’s side, there have been suggestions that Tottenham are exploring a move for free agent Mauro Icardi, although there is yet to be anything concrete on that front.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites are also battling Barcelona for Brazilian youngster Arthur Dias.